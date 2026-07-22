GFL Environmental (GFL) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect GFL Environmental to post earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $1.3326 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 3.09%.The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GFL Environmental to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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GFL Environmental Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE:GFL opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $51.51. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.70.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a $0.0169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GFL Environmental's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,023,417 shares of the company's stock worth $215,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,419 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,668,607 shares of the company's stock worth $114,619,000 after purchasing an additional 657,027 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,539,067 shares of the company's stock worth $109,053,000 after purchasing an additional 126,570 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,042,010 shares of the company's stock worth $87,704,000 after buying an additional 88,330 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,946,471 shares of the company's stock worth $92,224,000 after buying an additional 1,305,953 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup set a $51.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Get Our Latest Report on GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc is a leading North American provider of diversified environmental services, offering comprehensive solutions across solid waste management, liquid waste management, soil remediation and infrastructure services. The company's core business activities include residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, recycling, composting and landfill management. In addition to traditional waste services, GFL provides specialized liquid waste hauling, treatment and disposal services as well as environmental consulting to support industrial and municipal clients in meeting regulatory and sustainability goals.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Patrick Dovigi, GFL Environmental has pursued an aggressive growth strategy driven by strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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