GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.3750.

GHRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on GH Research from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of GH Research in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of GH Research from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GH Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of GH Research from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHRS. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of GH Research by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in GH Research during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GH Research by 43.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in GH Research during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in GH Research by 63.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH Research Price Performance

GHRS opened at $28.71 on Monday. GH Research has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 1.28. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that GH Research will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

About GH Research

GH Research Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of novel treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders through the application of psychedelic-inspired compounds. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the company focuses on harnessing the unique pharmacology of 5-methoxy-N-dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) and related molecules to address high unmet medical needs in mental health.

The firm's lead program, GH001, is an inhaled formulation of 5-MeO-DMT that has completed early-stage clinical trials assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy in treatment-resistant depression.

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