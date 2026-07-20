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GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
GH Research logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • GH Research PLC has a consensus broker rating of “Moderate Buy” from 11 analysts, with nine buy ratings and two sell ratings. The average 12-month price target is $40.38.
  • Recent analyst actions were mixed: Cantor Fitzgerald, Citigroup, Citizens JMP, Zacks Research, and HC Wainwright all updated ratings or price targets, with Zacks notably downgrading the stock to “strong sell.”
  • The stock last traded at $28.71, near its 52-week high of $31.00, and the company reported a loss of $0.31 per share in its latest quarter, missing estimates. GH Research remains a clinical-stage biotech focused on psychedelic-inspired treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders, led by its GH001 program for treatment-resistant depression.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of GH Research.

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.3750.

GHRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on GH Research from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of GH Research in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of GH Research from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GH Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of GH Research from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Get Our Latest Report on GHRS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHRS. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of GH Research by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in GH Research during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GH Research by 43.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in GH Research during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in GH Research by 63.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH Research Price Performance

GHRS opened at $28.71 on Monday. GH Research has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 1.28. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that GH Research will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

About GH Research

(Get Free Report)

GH Research Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of novel treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders through the application of psychedelic-inspired compounds. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the company focuses on harnessing the unique pharmacology of 5-methoxy-N-dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) and related molecules to address high unmet medical needs in mental health.

The firm's lead program, GH001, is an inhaled formulation of 5-MeO-DMT that has completed early-stage clinical trials assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy in treatment-resistant depression.

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Analyst Recommendations for GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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