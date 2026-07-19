Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on GEI. TD Securities raised shares of Gibson Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TD raised shares of Gibson Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

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Gibson Energy Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$30.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.11. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$22.09 and a 52-week high of C$31.23. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is C$29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.43.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 1.37%.The company had revenue of C$2.75 billion for the quarter.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Gibson Energy's payout ratio is 195.51%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson is a leading liquids Infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products, as well as waterborne vessel loading. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside and Wink, Texas, and a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

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