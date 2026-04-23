Gildan Activewear (GIL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $1.1514 billion for the quarter. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 11.02%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gildan Activewear to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:GIL opened at $60.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.13. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $73.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.60.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.249 dividend. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Gildan Activewear's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,860,108 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $429,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,279 shares during the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,695.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 6,240,014 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $390,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892,514 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,797,077 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $363,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,985 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,717,871 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $357,138,000 after purchasing an additional 805,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,799,309 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $161,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

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