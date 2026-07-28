Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL - Get Free Report) NYSE: GIL has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$88.00.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

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Gildan Activewear Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$71.61 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$63.41 and a 12-month high of C$100.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.07. The stock's fifty day moving average is C$76.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$82.52.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL - Get Free Report) NYSE: GIL last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 4.5460385 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Gildan Activewear's payout ratio is presently 54.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gildan Activewear news, Director Deepak Kumar Khandelwal acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$79.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$399,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$399,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company's product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, and intimates sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters, embellishers, retailers or e-commerce platforms, as well as global lifestyle brand companies. Gildan markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan®, Hanes®, Comfort Colors®, American Apparel®, ALLPRO¿, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, Bali®, Playtex®, Maidenform®, Bonds®, as well as Champion® which is under an exclusive licensing agreement for the printwear channel in the U.S.

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