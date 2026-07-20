Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Given a $80.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL has been given a $80.00 price objective by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the textile maker's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price indicates a potential upside of 44.38% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GIL. Zacks Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Scotia reduced their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Securities reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $78.21.

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Gildan Activewear Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE GIL traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.41. The stock had a trading volume of 829,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,888. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company's 50-day moving average price is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 613,324 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $31,648,000 after buying an additional 75,530 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 17.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,026,915 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $155,749,000 after buying an additional 440,770 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 88.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,208 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 16.5% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,684 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 14.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,566 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company's stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

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