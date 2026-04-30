Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.200-4.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0 billion-$6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.1 billion.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.08.

Read Our Latest Report on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

NYSE GIL opened at $56.12 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.13. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $73.69.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 11.02%.Gildan Activewear's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Gildan Activewear's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Stirlingshire Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company's stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

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