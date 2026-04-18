Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL - Get Free Report) NYSE: GIL shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$85.10 and traded as low as C$79.53. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$82.04, with a volume of 468,814 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. Desjardins raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$95.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$85.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$85.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$85.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL - Get Free Report) NYSE: GIL last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.5460385 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.249 dividend. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Gildan Activewear's payout ratio is presently 34.64%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company's product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, and intimates sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters, embellishers, retailers or e-commerce platforms, as well as global lifestyle brand companies. Gildan markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan®, Hanes®, Comfort Colors®, American Apparel®, ALLPRO¿, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, Bali®, Playtex®, Maidenform®, Bonds®, as well as Champion® which is under an exclusive licensing agreement for the printwear channel in the U.S.

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