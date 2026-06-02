Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) CEO Daniel Patrick O'day Sells 15,000 Shares

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,185,357.82. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Daniel Patrick O'day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 28th, Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $1,291,600.00.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,078,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,782,675. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.46 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The firm's 50 day moving average is $135.10 and its 200-day moving average is $134.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is 44.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Wall Street Zen cut Gilead Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Maxim Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

More Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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