Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Lowered to $167.00 at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn's target price indicates a potential upside of 24.48% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GILD. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $129.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.04.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $134.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $96.18 and a 52-week high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $139.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.87.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $422,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 176,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,835,883.36. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $422,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 128,779 shares in the company, valued at $18,152,687.84. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $9,238,250. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.2% in the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gilead Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gilead Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Gilead Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here