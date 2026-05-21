GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Trading Down 5.4% - Here's Why

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.26 and last traded at $25.2570. Approximately 1,163,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,118,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on GitLab from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on GitLab from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $37.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTLB

GitLab Trading Down 4.1%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.09 and a beta of 0.82.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In related news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 116,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $2,887,570.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,018,251 shares in the company, valued at $373,203,537.35. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 700,109 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $16,067,501.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 325 shares in the company, valued at $7,458.75. This represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,392,308 shares of company stock valued at $31,654,249 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GitLab by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,281,775 shares of the company's stock valued at $688,902,000 after buying an additional 1,285,881 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in GitLab by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,702,226 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,065,000 after buying an additional 494,497 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its position in GitLab by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,470,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $246,601,000 after buying an additional 1,532,107 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 766.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $203,915,000 after buying an additional 4,806,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,703,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $212,024,000 after buying an additional 191,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company's stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc NASDAQ: GTLB is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

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