Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.13 and traded as high as $19.95. Gladstone Capital shares last traded at $19.82, with a volume of 141,413 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $447.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 45.15%.The firm had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.19 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital Corporation will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 271,702 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 41,484 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,304 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 89,519 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 25,181 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,909 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,644 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. lower middle-market companies. Operating under an external management agreement with Gladstone Management L.P., the firm offers senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and equity investments designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions and recapitalizations. Through its focus on privately held businesses, Gladstone Capital seeks to construct a diversified portfolio across various industry sectors.

Since its formation in 2003, Gladstone Capital has developed a track record of working closely with management teams and business owners to meet their capital needs.

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