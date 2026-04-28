Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $42.9370 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.31). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.23 million. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of GOOD stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 67,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,296. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.59 million, a PE ratio of 90.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%. Gladstone Commercial's payout ratio is presently 857.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,802,602 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $59,168,000 after purchasing an additional 102,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,193 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 74,557 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,952 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 158,711 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 823,864 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 298,114 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 730,497 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 50,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $12.50 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GOOD

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition and long‐term ownership of industrial and office properties throughout the United States. The company's portfolio emphasizes both single‐tenant net‐leased investments and multi‐tenant assets, targeting properties that provide stable, predictable rental income. Gladstone Commercial seeks to grow shareholder value through both internal cash flow from its existing portfolio and strategic property acquisitions in markets with strong occupancy trends.

The company's primary business activities include identifying, underwriting and acquiring commercial real estate assets that support light industrial users and professional office tenants.

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