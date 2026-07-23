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Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Gladstone Commercial logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Gladstone Commercial shares moved above their 200-day moving average, trading as high as $13.13 and last near $13.00, which is being viewed as a potentially bullish technical signal.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains cautious: four analysts rate the stock Hold, with a consensus price target of $12.83 and Huntington initiating coverage at Market Perform with a $13 target.
  • The REIT recently posted better-than-expected earnings of $0.35 per share, but revenue missed estimates, while the company also announced a $0.10 monthly dividend yielding about 9.2% annually.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.15 and traded as high as $13.13. Gladstone Commercial shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 405,761 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOD. Weiss Ratings raised Gladstone Commercial from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Huntington assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 0.9%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $629.33 million, a PE ratio of 72.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.94 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 12.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Corporation will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial's payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Commercial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 751.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 71.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company's stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition and long‐term ownership of industrial and office properties throughout the United States. The company's portfolio emphasizes both single‐tenant net‐leased investments and multi‐tenant assets, targeting properties that provide stable, predictable rental income. Gladstone Commercial seeks to grow shareholder value through both internal cash flow from its existing portfolio and strategic property acquisitions in markets with strong occupancy trends.

The company's primary business activities include identifying, underwriting and acquiring commercial real estate assets that support light industrial users and professional office tenants.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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