Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Gladstone Land has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -114.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 124.4%.

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Gladstone Land Stock Performance

Gladstone Land stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $373.59 million, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock's 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corporation NASDAQ: LAND is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition and ownership of farmland in the United States. Established in 2013 and headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on purchasing high-quality agricultural properties and leasing them to farmers under long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements. This model provides tenants with operational flexibility while generating stable, recurring rental income for investors.

The company's portfolio spans several key agricultural regions across the country, including California, the Midwest, and parts of the Southeast.

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