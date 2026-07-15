Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Gladstone Land logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gladstone Land declared a monthly dividend of $0.0467 per share, payable on September 30 to shareholders of record as of September 21, with the ex-dividend date also set for September 21.
  • The dividend implies an annualized payout of about $0.56 per share and a 6.5% yield, but the company’s payout ratio is negative, suggesting earnings currently do not cover the dividend.
  • Gladstone Land recently reported a miss on earnings for its latest quarter, posting ($0.24) EPS versus estimates of ($0.22), while revenue came in above expectations at $16.55 million.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Gladstone Land has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -114.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 124.4%.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

Gladstone Land stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $373.59 million, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock's 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Land Corporation NASDAQ: LAND is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition and ownership of farmland in the United States. Established in 2013 and headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on purchasing high-quality agricultural properties and leasing them to farmers under long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements. This model provides tenants with operational flexibility while generating stable, recurring rental income for investors.

The company's portfolio spans several key agricultural regions across the country, including California, the Midwest, and parts of the Southeast.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Gladstone Land Right Now?

Before you consider Gladstone Land, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gladstone Land wasn't on the list.

While Gladstone Land currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned.
Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned.
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026

Recent Videos

Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines