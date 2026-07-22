Glaukos (GKOS) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Glaukos to post earnings of ($0.2229) per share and revenue of $150.9940 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $150.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $137.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect Glaukos to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $153.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $73.16 and a 12 month high of $161.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 0.75. The firm's 50-day moving average is $135.13 and its 200 day moving average is $122.66.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 19,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.54, for a total value of $2,809,508.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 73,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,538,563.26. This represents a 21.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leana Wen sold 1,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $243,695.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,585.65. The trade was a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 61,273 shares of company stock worth $8,882,003 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Glaukos by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Glaukos by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GKOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Glaukos from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup raised their price target on Glaukos from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Glaukos from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GKOS

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company's core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos's flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

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