Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Given "Buy" Rating at BTIG Research

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $162.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier's stock. BTIG Research's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.84% from the company's current price.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $146.17.

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Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $126.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.74. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 0.82. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $73.16 and a 12-month high of $148.11.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $150.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $137.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 34.34%.The firm's revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $703,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,921.28. This trade represents a 12.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leana Wen sold 1,700 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $243,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,585.65. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 45,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,321,363 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1,715.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 236 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 159.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company's stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company's core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos's flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

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