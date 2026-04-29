Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 36.99%.

Here are the key takeaways from Glaukos' conference call:

Record Q1 net sales of $150.6 million , up 41% year-over-year, and management raised full‑year 2026 net sales guidance to $620–$635 million from $600–$620 million.

, up 41% year-over-year, and management raised full‑year 2026 net sales guidance to $620–$635 million from $600–$620 million. iDose TR momentum drove U.S. glaucoma net sales to a record $93.5 million (up 58%), with iDose TR contributing approximately $54 million and management citing growing surgeon adoption and reimbursement progress.

drove U.S. glaucoma net sales to a record $93.5 million (up 58%), with iDose TR contributing approximately $54 million and management citing growing surgeon adoption and reimbursement progress. Clinical and regulatory progress for interventional glaucoma: two phase IV studies are enrolling (including iDose+ cataract vs cataract alone), re‑administration procedures are occurring, and the company plans to file for iDose TR by year‑end aiming for targeted approval in Q4 2027.

Clinical and regulatory progress for interventional glaucoma: two phase IV studies are enrolling (including iDose+ cataract vs cataract alone), re‑administration procedures are occurring, and the company plans to file for iDose TR by year‑end aiming for targeted approval in Q4 2027. Epioxa commercial launch is underway with U.S. availability, a permanent CMS J‑code (J2789) effective July 1, 2026, payer pathways covering >100 million commercial lives (including four of five largest payers), and a site‑of‑care network already reaching ~65% of the U.S. population with plans toward ~95%.

is underway with U.S. availability, a permanent CMS J‑code (J2789) effective July 1, 2026, payer pathways covering >100 million commercial lives (including four of five largest payers), and a site‑of‑care network already reaching ~65% of the U.S. population with plans toward ~95%. Near‑term headwinds: measured adoption and volatility are expected as Epioxa transitions from Photrexa and operates under a miscellaneous J‑code until July, international growth may see comp‑competitive trialing and FX tailwinds are expected to abate, and management expects possible Q2 corneal sales softness during the transition.

Get Glaukos alerts: Sign Up

Glaukos Stock Down 2.2%

NYSE:GKOS traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.94. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,164,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.59 and a 200-day moving average of $107.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $73.16 and a 52-week high of $130.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GKOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on Glaukos from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. William Blair raised Glaukos to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Glaukos from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Glaukos

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $1,760,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,207,448.28. This trade represents a 44.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 2,511 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $267,321.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,806.82. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 19,657 shares of company stock worth $2,250,060 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1,405.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 41.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 229,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $22,636,000 after purchasing an additional 67,668 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 10.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company's stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company's core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos's flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Glaukos, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Glaukos wasn't on the list.

While Glaukos currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here