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Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Glencore logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Glencore saw unusually strong intraday volume of about 2.33 million shares — a 198% increase from the prior session — with the stock trading at $15.07 (up from $14.79) and trading up roughly 2.4%.
  • Analyst sentiment is mostly positive (HSBC upgraded to Buy; Citi, RBC, Barclays and Morgan Stanley maintain Buy/Outperform ratings), giving a consensus of Moderate Buy, although the average analyst target of $9.30 is materially below the current market price.
  • Key fundamentals show a current ratio of 1.06, quick ratio of 0.54 and debt/equity of 0.84, and the share price sits above its 50‑day ($14.41) and 200‑day ($12.14) moving averages, indicating recent upward momentum.
  • Interested in Glencore? Here are five stocks we like better.

Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLNCY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,330,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the previous session's volume of 783,122 shares.The stock last traded at $15.07 and had previously closed at $14.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Glencore from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Glencore

Glencore Trading Up 2.4%

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14.

Glencore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glencore is a global natural resources company engaged in the production, processing and marketing of commodities. The business combines large-scale mining and metals operations with an extensive physical commodities trading and marketing platform. Its activities span the full commodity value chain, from extraction and smelting/refining to the commercial distribution of metals and energy products to industrial customers worldwide.

Key product areas include base and precious metals (such as copper, zinc, nickel and related concentrates), bulk commodities and energy products (including thermal coal and oil) and associated value‑added materials and services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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