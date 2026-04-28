Global Business Travel Group (GBTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Global Business Travel Group to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $817.8050 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 11, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.48 million. Global Business Travel Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, analysts expect Global Business Travel Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

NYSE GBTG opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Global Business Travel Group has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBTG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,062 shares of the company's stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 24,353 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Global Business Travel Group by 1,744.4% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 232,689 shares of the company's stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 220,073 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GBTG. Zacks Research upgraded Global Business Travel Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Global Business Travel Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $8.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group NYSE: GBTG, formerly known as American Express Global Business Travel, is a provider of end-to-end corporate travel management solutions. The company helps organizations plan, book and manage business travel, meetings and events through an integrated suite of services. Its offerings include traveller support, expense management, virtual and in-person meeting services, data analytics and duty-of-care solutions tailored to enterprise customers.

Operating under a global network of offices and digital platforms, Global Business Travel Group serves clients across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

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