Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) COO Sells $102,490.62 in Stock

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) COO Shahar Tamari sold 3,387 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $102,490.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 4,042,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at $122,317,214.08. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shahar Tamari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Shahar Tamari sold 4,946 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $148,478.92.

On Thursday, May 7th, Shahar Tamari sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $270,405.85.

On Monday, April 20th, Shahar Tamari sold 5,190 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $171,581.40.

On Friday, April 17th, Shahar Tamari sold 25,949 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $902,765.71.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Shahar Tamari sold 4,326 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $143,147.34.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Shahar Tamari sold 4,007 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $129,265.82.

On Monday, April 6th, Shahar Tamari sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $259,989.60.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Shahar Tamari sold 16,666 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $563,477.46.

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Global-e Online Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average of $35.07. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Global-e Online had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Global-e Online

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Global-e Online by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 780.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,955 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLBE shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Global-e Online

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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