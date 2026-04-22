Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) COO Sells $171,581.40 in Stock

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) COO Shahar Tamari sold 5,190 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $171,581.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,785,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at $125,133,257.10. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shahar Tamari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Shahar Tamari sold 25,949 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $902,765.71.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Shahar Tamari sold 4,326 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $143,147.34.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Shahar Tamari sold 4,007 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $129,265.82.

On Monday, April 6th, Shahar Tamari sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $259,989.60.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Shahar Tamari sold 16,666 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $563,477.46.

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Global-e Online Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Global-e Online stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.68. 530,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,692. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.71 and a beta of 1.28. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The firm's fifty day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $35.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLBE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $47.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLBE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 73.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 67.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 780.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 237.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company's stock.

About Global-e Online

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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