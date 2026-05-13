Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.23, but opened at $28.71. Global-e Online shares last traded at $27.8240, with a volume of 527,354 shares changing hands.

Get Global-e Online alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Global-e Online

Here are the key news stories impacting Global-e Online this week:

Positive Sentiment: Global-e posted a strong Q1 beat, with EPS of $0.27 versus the $0.18 consensus and revenue of $252.1 million versus $250.8 million expected, while revenue rose 32.8% year over year. Article Title

Global-e posted a strong Q1 beat, with EPS of $0.27 versus the $0.18 consensus and revenue of $252.1 million versus $250.8 million expected, while revenue rose 32.8% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company reported 40% GMV growth and a 330-basis-point expansion in adjusted EBITDA margin to 19.9%, showing improving scale and profitability. Article Title

The company reported 40% GMV growth and a 330-basis-point expansion in adjusted EBITDA margin to 19.9%, showing improving scale and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year 2026 guidance for GMV, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA, signaling confidence that growth momentum will continue. Article Title

Management raised full-year 2026 guidance for GMV, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA, signaling confidence that growth momentum will continue. Neutral Sentiment: Global-e also announced new brand launches and broader merchant adoption, including expansion of its Shopify Managed Markets offering, which supports the company’s long-term growth story. Article Title

Global-e also announced new brand launches and broader merchant adoption, including expansion of its Shopify Managed Markets offering, which supports the company’s long-term growth story. Negative Sentiment: Free cash flow was still negative in Q1, and cash used in operations remained substantial, which can limit investor enthusiasm despite strong growth. Article Title

Free cash flow was still negative in Q1, and cash used in operations remained substantial, which can limit investor enthusiasm despite strong growth. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales by CEO Amir Schlachet and COO Shahar Tamari may be weighing on sentiment, as there were no insider purchases over the past six months. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLBE

Global-e Online Trading Down 6.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.03 and a beta of 1.18. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global-e Online news, COO Shahar Tamari sold 8,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $270,405.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,768,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,283,574.05. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Nir Debbi sold 4,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,686.62. Following the sale, the president owned 4,290,693 shares in the company, valued at $139,747,871.01. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,708 shares of company stock worth $5,586,117. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,458,588 shares of the company's stock worth $199,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,482 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,872,341 shares of the company's stock worth $230,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,242 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,842,069 shares of the company's stock worth $190,342,000 after purchasing an additional 211,034 shares during the last quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. now owns 3,780,304 shares of the company's stock worth $148,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703,171 shares of the company's stock worth $96,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company's stock.

About Global-e Online

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Global-e Online, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Global-e Online wasn't on the list.

While Global-e Online currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here