Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Huntington

Research analysts at Huntington assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL - Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a "market perform" rating and a $10.00 price target on the financial services provider's stock. Huntington's price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.31% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GNL. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Global Net Lease from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.33.

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Global Net Lease Price Performance

NYSE GNL opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $112.37 million. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 8.72%.Global Net Lease has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.840 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,913 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company's stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease NYSE: GNL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, net-lease commercial properties. The company's business model centers on establishing long-term, triple-net leases with creditworthy tenants, enabling the pass-through of property operating expenses while aiming to provide predictable rental income and stable cash flows. Global Net Lease's portfolio spans retail, industrial, office and light-industrial assets, each selected for its strategic location and tenant credit quality.

Since launching its initial public offering in April 2016, Global Net Lease has built a presence in key markets throughout the United States and Western Europe.

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