Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.32 and traded as low as $8.77. Global Net Lease shares last traded at $8.8250, with a volume of 2,621,405 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GNL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Global Net Lease from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $10.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GNL

Global Net Lease Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.32.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.18). Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 8.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.37 million. Global Net Lease has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.840 EPS.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th. Global Net Lease's payout ratio is currently -190.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,767 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 8.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 88,849 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 49.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 154,846 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 51,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 107.9% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 242,224 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 125,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company's stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease NYSE: GNL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, net-lease commercial properties. The company's business model centers on establishing long-term, triple-net leases with creditworthy tenants, enabling the pass-through of property operating expenses while aiming to provide predictable rental income and stable cash flows. Global Net Lease's portfolio spans retail, industrial, office and light-industrial assets, each selected for its strategic location and tenant credit quality.

Since launching its initial public offering in April 2016, Global Net Lease has built a presence in key markets throughout the United States and Western Europe.

Further Reading

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