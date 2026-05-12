Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "sell" rating on the business services provider's stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn's target price points to a potential downside of 11.52% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday. Stephens set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "market perform" rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $84.52.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on GPN

Global Payments Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.81. 160,049 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,570. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.50. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $62.45 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.81 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 8.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,278 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 13.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 16.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company's stock.

Global Payments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Global Payments this week:

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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