Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF - Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and traded as low as $5.05. Global Self Storage shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 19,383 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Global Self Storage from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Global Self Storage has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SELF

Global Self Storage Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15.

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Global Self Storage had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 million.

Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Global Self Storage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.59%.

Institutional Trading of Global Self Storage

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winmill & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 586,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 71,907 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Self Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Crossingbridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Self Storage by 3,427.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 35,271 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 34,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company's stock.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage, Inc NASDAQ: SELF is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties across the United States. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company focuses on delivering storage solutions tailored to both personal and commercial customers. Since its formation in 2012, Global Self Storage has built a diversified portfolio designed to meet a range of storage needs—from climate-controlled units to vehicle and business storage options.

The company's primary business activities include the development of new facilities, the strategic acquisition of existing properties and the repositioning of underperforming assets.

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