Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Upgraded by Fearnley Fonds to Strong-Buy Rating

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Global Ship Lease from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Global Ship Lease from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.33.

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Global Ship Lease Price Performance

NYSE GSL opened at $40.44 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.89. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.01. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 54.33%.The business had revenue of $190.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.39 million. The firm's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Global Ship Lease

In other news, insider Georgios Giannopoulos sold 7,692 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $296,218.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 77.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 50.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease NYSE: GSL is a Bermuda-based containership charter owner focused on acquiring, owning and leasing modern, fuel-efficient vessels to major liner operators. Founded in 2011 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange the same year, the company’s fleet primarily comprises post-Panamax containerships designed to serve the high-volume Asia–Europe and transpacific shipping lanes. By specializing in long-term charter agreements, Global Ship Lease aims to maintain stable revenue streams and minimize spot-market volatility.

The company’s business model centers on negotiating multi-year time charters with leading global shipping lines.

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