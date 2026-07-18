Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and traded as low as $7.04. Global Water Resources shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 96,684 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWRS. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Global Water Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Global Water Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Water Resources presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $15.00.

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Global Water Resources Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $203.33 million, a P/E ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.09 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 3.53%. On average, analysts predict that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.0253 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Global Water Resources's payout ratio is currently 428.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Christopher D. Krygier bought 5,389 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,022.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,031.95. The trade was a 105.75% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Liebman purchased 7,000 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $48,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,230. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 53.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Water Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 75,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,005 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 152.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,461 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,898 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,753 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company's stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc NASDAQ: GWRS is a publicly traded holding company based in Scottsdale, Arizona, specializing in the ownership and management of water and wastewater utilities. The company provides critical potable water delivery, wastewater collection and treatment, and reclaimed water services to residential, commercial and industrial customers across select communities in Central and Southern Arizona.

The company operates multiple regulated utility systems, serving communities such as Anthem, Biltmore, Florence and San Tan Valley.

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