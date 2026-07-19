GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.6250.

Several research analysts recently commented on GFS shares. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price target on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded GlobalFoundries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on GlobalFoundries from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded GlobalFoundries from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th.

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GlobalFoundries Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of GFS opened at $57.48 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average is $57.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.76. GlobalFoundries has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $92.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. GlobalFoundries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 11.40%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. GlobalFoundries's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

Insider Activity at GlobalFoundries

In other GlobalFoundries news, insider Samak L. Azar sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total value of $37,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,159,261.08. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $233,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,964.82. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 23,080 shares of company stock worth $1,643,350 in the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 844.7% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 62,593 shares of the company's stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 55,967 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 438.9% in the 4th quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 49,617 shares of the company's stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 40,410 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth $6,984,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,809,232 shares of the company's stock worth $63,178,000 after buying an additional 1,044,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,526,000.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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