GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Insider Michael James Hogan Sells 2,800 Shares

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) insider Michael James Hogan sold 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $210,476.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,695 shares of the company's stock, valued at $503,263.15. This trade represents a 29.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Michael James Hogan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 27th, Michael James Hogan sold 2,800 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $232,064.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Michael James Hogan sold 500 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Michael James Hogan sold 2,300 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $139,587.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Michael James Hogan sold 500 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Michael James Hogan sold 1,800 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $86,958.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Michael James Hogan sold 1,800 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $81,072.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Michael James Hogan sold 1,800 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $77,850.00.

GlobalFoundries Price Performance

Shares of GlobalFoundries stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,485. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.55. The firm has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. GlobalFoundries's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries to $125.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $80.00 target price on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $73.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GlobalFoundries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlobalFoundries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 39.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 77,458 shares of the company's stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 875,361 shares of the company's stock worth $38,936,000 after buying an additional 450,722 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,108,000.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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