GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.55 and last traded at $89.96, with a volume of 11080659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.64.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GFS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on GlobalFoundries from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Dbs Bank lowered GlobalFoundries from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of GlobalFoundries from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GFS

GlobalFoundries Price Performance

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.59.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

GlobalFoundries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th.

Insider Activity at GlobalFoundries

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $233,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,102,964.82. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael James Hogan sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $139,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $973,771.05. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,035 shares of company stock valued at $935,699.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 674.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 705 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 795 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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