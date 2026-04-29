Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Sets New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.90 and last traded at $40.0480, with a volume of 134406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.02.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Globant this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Wedbush started coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Globant from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Globant from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Globant from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $74.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globant

Globant Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.51.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54. The company had revenue of $612.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $605.61 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 4.19%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Globant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.540 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.100-6.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Globant by 94.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,103 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at about $136,893,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 7.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,673 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant is a digitally native technology services company founded in 2003 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Specializing in software development and digital transformation, Globant partners with enterprises to conceive, design and engineer software products and platforms. The company leverages agile methodologies and proprietary delivery frameworks to accelerate projects in areas such as cloud migration, user experience design, data analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled solutions.

Globant's service offerings span strategy consulting, custom software engineering, digital experience design and managed services.

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