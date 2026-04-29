Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Sets New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.90 and last traded at $40.0480, with a volume of 134406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.02.
More Globant News
Here are the key news stories impacting Globant this week:
- Neutral Sentiment: Shareholders approved all proposals at Globant’s 2026 annual meeting — a routine corporate governance outcome that is unlikely to move the stock materially amid current litigation news. Globant Shareholders Approve All Proposals at 2026 Annual Meeting
- Negative Sentiment: Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces a securities class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased GLOB between Feb. 15, 2024 and Aug. 14, 2025 — the formal filing is a direct legal threat that can drive short‑term selling. SHAREHOLDER ALERT Securities Class Action Filed Against Globant S.A. (GLOB)
- Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky notifies GLOB investors of a pending class action and reminds them of a June 23, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline — additional solicitations expand participation and visibility of the litigation. Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Globant S.A. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit
- Negative Sentiment: The Schall Law Firm is soliciting GLOB investors to lead a securities‑fraud suit — signals multiple competing plaintiff teams and increases the probability of larger consolidated claims. GLOB Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Globant S.A. Securities Fraud Lawsuit with the Schall Law Firm
- Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP and several other firms (Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, Bronstein, Robbins, etc.) issued investor alerts and deadline reminders — broad law‑firm outreach increases headlines and potential claimant numbers. INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors
- Negative Sentiment: Faruqi & Faruqi and Rosen Law Firm publicly remind investors of the June 23, 2026 deadline and are investigating potential claims — ongoing investigations can result in one or more large consolidated lawsuits or settlements. GLOB DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms (e.g., Rosen, Robbins, Bronstein, Frank R. Cruz offices) announced investigations into alleged securities law violations tied to prior disclosures (noted Q4/2024 release referenced by some notices) — regulatory scrutiny and potential class actions heighten uncertainty about future costs and management distraction. Securities Fraud Investigation Into Globant S.A. (GLOB) Announced
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Wedbush started coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Globant from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Globant from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Globant from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $74.06.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globant
Globant Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.51.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54. The company had revenue of $612.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $605.61 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 4.19%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Globant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.540 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.100-6.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Globant by 94.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,103 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at about $136,893,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 7.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,673 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Globant Company Profile
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Globant is a digitally native technology services company founded in 2003 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Specializing in software development and digital transformation, Globant partners with enterprises to conceive, design and engineer software products and platforms. The company leverages agile methodologies and proprietary delivery frameworks to accelerate projects in areas such as cloud migration, user experience design, data analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled solutions.
Globant's service offerings span strategy consulting, custom software engineering, digital experience design and managed services.
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