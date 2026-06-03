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Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
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Key Points

  • Analysts are cautious on Globant: The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” from 18 covering firms, with an average 12-month price target of about $64.81.
  • Legal overhang remains a key issue: Multiple law firms are alerting investors about a class action lawsuit tied to alleged securities-law violations, with a June 23 deadline for affected shareholders to act.
  • Fundamentals and capital return show mixed signals: Globant recently met earnings expectations, reported revenue slightly above estimates, and announced a $50 million share buyback, though quarterly revenue was still down year over year.
  • Five stocks we like better than Globant.

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.8125.

Several research firms have commented on GLOB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Globant from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Globant from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Globant from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Globant from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Globant from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLOB

Globant News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Globant this week:

  • Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms, including Pomerantz, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bernstein Liebhard, Rosen, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, and others, reminded investors about the class action against Globant and urged affected shareholders to seek counsel before the June 23 deadline. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits accuse Globant of securities-law violations during the Feb. 15, 2024 to Aug. 14, 2025 class period, creating uncertainty and potential legal costs for the company. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: The updates are largely procedural and repetitive, focused on investor deadlines and law-firm outreach rather than new evidence or operational developments at Globant. Article Title

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 27.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,263 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 40,024 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Globant in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,657,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in Globant by 38.3% in the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 214,167 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $12,289,000 after acquiring an additional 59,330 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 106.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 324,199 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $18,603,000 after acquiring an additional 167,341 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant Price Performance

Globant stock opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. Globant has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $105.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $607.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.66 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.46%.The business's quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Globant will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Globant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globant is a digitally native technology services company founded in 2003 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Specializing in software development and digital transformation, Globant partners with enterprises to conceive, design and engineer software products and platforms. The company leverages agile methodologies and proprietary delivery frameworks to accelerate projects in areas such as cloud migration, user experience design, data analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled solutions.

Globant's service offerings span strategy consulting, custom software engineering, digital experience design and managed services.

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Analyst Recommendations for Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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