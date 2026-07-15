Globe Life (GL) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $3.67 per share and revenue of $1.5904 billion for the quarter. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 19.38%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Globe Life to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $179.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.69 and a 200-day moving average of $150.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.47. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $117.74 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Globe Life's payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Globe Life from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $199.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Globe Life from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $182.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GL

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total transaction of $1,666,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,020 shares in the company, valued at $9,004,053.60. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 34,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.81, for a total transaction of $5,229,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,231,603.58. This represents a 38.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,187 shares of company stock worth $19,529,414. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Globe Life by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 477 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company's stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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