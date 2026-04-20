Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.1111.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Globe Life from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on GL

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 17,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,944.06. This represents a 36.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total value of $4,406,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,913,524.74. This trade represents a 38.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 82,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,041,286 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,617,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 34,786.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881,919 shares of the company's stock worth $123,345,000 after acquiring an additional 879,391 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,340,000 after acquiring an additional 696,548 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,925,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company's stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $151.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $111.13 and a 52 week high of $152.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.02.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.05). Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 19.37%.The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Globe Life's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio is 9.38%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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