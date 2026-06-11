Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Hits New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $163.50 and last traded at $162.9420, with a volume of 449020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.33.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "moderate buy" rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore set a $157.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $174.11.

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Globe Life Stock Performance

The business's 50-day moving average price is $151.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.49.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.46 by ($0.03). Globe Life had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 19.38%.The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Globe Life's payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 15,637 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $2,402,625.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,965,722.75. The trade was a 25.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $3,133,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,853.60. The trade was a 27.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 105,929 shares of company stock worth $16,382,450 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Globe Life by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 316 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company's stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

Further Reading

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