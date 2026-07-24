Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.41% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GL. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globe Life from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $181.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Globe Life from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $187.40.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GL

Globe Life Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of GL traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.09. The company had a trading volume of 300,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,100. The company's fifty day moving average price is $168.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Globe Life has a one year low of $127.85 and a one year high of $191.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.47.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 19.58%.The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Globe Life's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.550-15.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total transaction of $1,666,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 54,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,004,053.60. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 4,663 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $717,542.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,451 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,994,439.88. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 90,187 shares of company stock valued at $14,299,874 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Globe Life by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 368.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 11.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,161,000 after buying an additional 58,163 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Globe Life by 8.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,559 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Globe Life

Here are the key news stories impacting Globe Life this week:

Positive Sentiment: Globe Life raised its FY 2026 net operating EPS guidance to $15.55-$15.95 and increased planned share repurchases to $670 million-$700 million, signaling management confidence and capital return support. Article

Globe Life raised its FY 2026 net operating EPS guidance to $15.55-$15.95 and increased planned share repurchases to $670 million-$700 million, signaling management confidence and capital return support. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen and JPMorgan both reiterated constructive views, with TD Cowen raising its price target to $225 and analysts forecasting meaningful upside from current levels. Article

TD Cowen and JPMorgan both reiterated constructive views, with TD Cowen raising its price target to $225 and analysts forecasting meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 revenue came in at $1.60 billion, slightly above estimates, and underwriting income remained strong, helping offset some of the earnings disappointment. Article

Q2 revenue came in at $1.60 billion, slightly above estimates, and underwriting income remained strong, helping offset some of the earnings disappointment. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s earnings call emphasized a mix of growth and headwinds, suggesting the business is still performing well operationally but faces pressure on sales and expenses. Article

The company’s earnings call emphasized a mix of growth and headwinds, suggesting the business is still performing well operationally but faces pressure on sales and expenses. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS of $3.61 missed the $3.67 consensus estimate, and several reports pointed to softer sales and rising expenses as the main reasons the stock sold off. Article

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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