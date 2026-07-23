Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $184.00, but opened at $170.18. Globe Life shares last traded at $172.19, with a volume of 216,922 shares traded.

The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 19.38%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.550-15.950 EPS.

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Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Globe Life's payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Globe Life News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Globe Life this week:

Positive Sentiment: Globe Life reported second-quarter results showing improved profitability, with net operating income of $3.61 per share versus $3.27 a year ago, while revenue rose 8% year over year to $1.60 billion. Globe Life Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Globe Life reported second-quarter results showing improved profitability, with net operating income of $3.61 per share versus $3.27 a year ago, while revenue rose 8% year over year to $1.60 billion. Positive Sentiment: Reuters and other reports highlighted strong underwriting income, suggesting Globe Life’s core insurance operations are performing well and helping offset the earnings miss. Insurer Globe Life's second-quarter profit rises on strong underwriting income

Reuters and other reports highlighted strong underwriting income, suggesting Globe Life’s core insurance operations are performing well and helping offset the earnings miss. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target on Globe Life to $225 from $215 and kept a Buy rating, while JPMorgan lifted its target to $201 and maintained an Overweight rating, signaling continued analyst confidence. Analyst price target update

TD Cowen raised its price target on Globe Life to $225 from $215 and kept a Buy rating, while JPMorgan lifted its target to $201 and maintained an Overweight rating, signaling continued analyst confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Globe Life’s EPS of $3.61 missed the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06, which partially offsets the positive revenue and underwriting trends. Globe Life (GL) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates

Globe Life’s EPS of $3.61 missed the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06, which partially offsets the positive revenue and underwriting trends. Neutral Sentiment: The company guided FY 2026 EPS to $15.55-$15.95, which is broadly in line with Street expectations and suggests management remains confident but not dramatically more optimistic. Press Release

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Globe Life from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Globe Life from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $187.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Globe Life

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 7,936 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,242,698.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 50,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,907,168.64. The trade was a 13.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Alston sold 8,258 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.24, for a total value of $1,480,163.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,148.04. The trade was a 33.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,187 shares of company stock worth $19,529,414. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 41.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 316 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company's stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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