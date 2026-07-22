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GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Trading Down 1.5% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
GN Store Nord logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • GN Store Nord shares fell 1.5% on Wednesday, trading at $41.96 after closing at $42.59, with volume of just 26 shares versus an average of 870.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: Citigroup reaffirmed a buy, while Zacks upgraded the stock from strong sell to hold. Overall, MarketBeat shows an average rating of Hold.
  • The company’s latest earnings disappointed, with EPS of -$1.43 versus a $0.49 estimate and revenue of $606.94 million slightly below expectations. GN Store Nord also has a negative net margin and trades below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Interested in GN Store Nord? Here are five stocks we like better.

GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY - Get Free Report) was down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.9585 and last traded at $41.9585. Approximately 26 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.5850.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNNDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of GN Store Nord in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised GN Store Nord from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on GNNDY

GN Store Nord Stock Down 1.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company's 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 1.65.

GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $606.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.94 million. GN Store Nord had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GN Store Nord will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About GN Store Nord

(Get Free Report)

GN Store Nord A/S is a Denmark‐based technology company specializing in intelligent audio solutions. The group operates through two primary business units: GN Hearing, which develops and manufactures advanced hearing aids and associated hearing care technologies, and GN Audio, which produces professional and consumer headsets under the Jabra brand. GN Store Nord's product portfolio spans digital hearing devices, wireless headsets, speakerphones and earbuds, all designed to enhance communication and improve listening experiences for individuals and enterprises alike.

Under the GN Hearing division, the company offers a range of hearing aids and wireless accessories that leverage digital signal processing, artificial intelligence and direct audio streaming.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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