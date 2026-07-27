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goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
goeasy logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • National Bank Financial raised goeasy’s price target from C$34 to C$43 while maintaining a “sector perform” rating, implying 13.98% downside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: goeasy has an average “Hold” rating and a consensus price target of C$37.89, with one Buy, seven Hold, and one Sell rating.
  • The stock rose 2% to C$49.99, despite weak fundamentals in the latest quarter, including a C$1.90 loss per share, a negative 15.76% net margin, and negative 26.45% return on equity.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of goeasy.

goeasy (TSE:GSY - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.98% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GSY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$45.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Desjardins cut their price objective on goeasy from C$47.00 to C$38.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered their target price on goeasy from C$42.00 to C$35.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on goeasy from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on goeasy from C$50.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$37.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on goeasy

goeasy Stock Up 2.0%

GSY traded up C$0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$49.99. 35,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,134. The company's 50-day moving average is C$42.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$801.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$27.60 and a 52 week high of C$216.50.

goeasy (TSE:GSY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$412.86 million for the quarter. goeasy had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that goeasy will post 20.3207343 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About goeasy

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd provides financial services to own furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. It offers merchandise leasing of household furnishings, appliances, and home electronic products to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements. The company also offers unsecured installment loans to consumers. Its reportable business segments include easyhome and easyfinancial, of which it derives maximum revenue from easyfinancial segment.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for goeasy (TSE:GSY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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