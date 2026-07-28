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Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Gold Fields logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Gold Fields has a consensus “Hold” rating from 11 brokerages: five rate it a buy, four a hold, and two a sell. The average 12-month price target is $47.75, above the recent $32.90 share price.
  • Analysts have recently revised targets in both directions, including JPMorgan lowering its target to $55 while maintaining “overweight,” and Canaccord upgrading the stock to “buy” with a $57.25 target.
  • Institutional ownership stands at 24.81%, with several funds increasing or initiating positions during the second quarter. Gold Fields shares were up 0.6%, but remain below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gold Fields from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.25 to $57.25 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Gold Fields from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on GFI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 10.9% in the second quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. now owns 74,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 9.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter worth approximately $8,033,000. GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 6.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the company's stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of GFI opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.79. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.30.

About Gold Fields

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields NYSE: GFI is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company's core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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