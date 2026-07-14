Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Price Target Lowered to $5.75 at Scotiabank

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $6.00 to $5.75 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector outperform" rating on the stock. Scotiabank's price target would suggest a potential upside of 124.17% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GROY. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gold Royalty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Gold Royalty from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Gold Royalty from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Royalty currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $5.75.

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Gold Royalty Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Gold Royalty stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.03 million, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.92. Gold Royalty has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The stock's 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. Gold Royalty had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gold Royalty will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gold Royalty

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GROY. Regal Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Gold Royalty by 22,977.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 5,712,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,471 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Gold Royalty by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,385,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,758,000 after purchasing an additional 351,165 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at $15,928,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mudita Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter worth $8,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company's stock.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp is a precious metals royalty and streaming company that focuses on acquiring and managing royalty interests in gold, silver and other metal assets. The company provides upfront funding to mining operators in exchange for a percentage of future metal production, offering an alternative financing model that can reduce capital requirements and accelerate development timelines for mining projects.

The firm's diversified portfolio spans royalty and stream agreements across the Americas, with interests in operating mines, development‐stage assets and advanced exploration projects.

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