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Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Buy Rating

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Gold Royalty logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Canaccord Genuity upgraded Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) from "hold" to "buy" and set a $5.00 price target, implying roughly a 45.6% upside from the current price.
  • Analyst consensus is a Moderate Buy (seven Buys, one Hold) with an average target price of $5.64.
  • GROY was trading around $3.44 with a market cap of about $792.8M, a one‑year range of $1.44–$5.45, and roughly 33.8% of shares held by institutional investors.
  • Interested in Gold Royalty? Here are five stocks we like better.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 45.56% from the stock's current price.

GROY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $6.75 price target on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gold Royalty from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $5.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GROY

Gold Royalty Trading Down 0.4%

GROY traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,291. The firm has a market cap of $792.76 million, a P/E ratio of -171.25 and a beta of 1.06. Gold Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company's fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01.

Institutional Trading of Gold Royalty

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the third quarter worth approximately $3,014,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Gold Royalty in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 46.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,523,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 481,381 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,928,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares during the period. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Royalty Corp is a precious metals royalty and streaming company that focuses on acquiring and managing royalty interests in gold, silver and other metal assets. The company provides upfront funding to mining operators in exchange for a percentage of future metal production, offering an alternative financing model that can reduce capital requirements and accelerate development timelines for mining projects.

The firm's diversified portfolio spans royalty and stream agreements across the Americas, with interests in operating mines, development‐stage assets and advanced exploration projects.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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