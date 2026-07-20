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Gold Stocks To Research - July 20th

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Hecla Mining logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat identified five gold-related stocks to watch based on recent dollar trading volume: Hecla Mining, Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan, Coeur Mining, and Barrick Mining.
  • These companies provide different kinds of exposure to precious metals, with businesses spanning gold mining and exploration as well as production of related metals like silver, copper, lead, and zinc.
  • The article highlights that gold stocks are influenced not just by gold prices, but also by mining costs, management, and production levels, making them more complex than owning physical gold.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining, Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan, Coeur Mining, and Barrick Mining are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies involved in the mining, processing, or production of gold, rather than ownership of physical gold itself. For stock market investors, they offer a way to gain exposure to gold prices through publicly traded companies, though their performance also depends on factors like mining costs, management, and production levels. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Hecla Mining (HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HL

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Coeur Mining (CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDE

Barrick Mining (B)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer.  Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.   In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read Our Latest Research Report on B

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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