Gold.com (GOLD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Gold.com to post earnings of $2.17 per share and revenue of $4.8085 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 11, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Gold.com had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 0.08%.

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Gold.com Price Performance

GOLD stock opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Gold.com has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.43 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.98.

Gold.com announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 8th that allows the company to buyback 2,000,000,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Gold.com Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Gold.com's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gold.com news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 62,204 shares of Gold.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $3,949,331.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $628,551. The trade was a 86.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 80,000 shares of Gold.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $5,052,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,238.32. This trade represents a 73.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 504,239 shares of company stock valued at $29,856,403 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Gold.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $584,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Gold.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "hold (c-)" rating on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Gold.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gold.com in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised Gold.com from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $60.00 target price on Gold.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gold.com

Gold.com Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

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