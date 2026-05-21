Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD) Major Shareholder Tether Global Investments Fund Acquires 40,141 Shares

Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD - Get Free Report) major shareholder Tether Global Investments Fund purchased 40,141 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,660,231.76. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 141,464 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,951.04. This represents a 39.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tether Global Investments Fund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Tether Global Investments Fund purchased 56,590 shares of Gold.com stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,295,856.30.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Tether Global Investments Fund acquired 44,733 shares of Gold.com stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,762,480.20.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Tether Global Investments Fund acquired 530,338 shares of Gold.com stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $23,600,041.00.

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Gold.com Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.77. The company's stock had a trading volume of 369,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.55. Gold.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Gold.com had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gold.com Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold.com announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 8th that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gold.com Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Gold.com's dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm set a $52.00 price target on shares of Gold.com in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gold.com in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gold.com from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of Gold.com from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Gold.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $56.33.

View Our Latest Report on GOLD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Gold.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $890,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Gold.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,319,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold.com

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

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