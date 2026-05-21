Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD) Major Shareholder Tether Global Investments Fund Buys 44,733 Shares

Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD - Get Free Report) major shareholder Tether Global Investments Fund acquired 44,733 shares of Gold.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.40 per share, with a total value of $1,762,480.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,480.20. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tether Global Investments Fund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Tether Global Investments Fund acquired 40,141 shares of Gold.com stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.36 per share, with a total value of $1,660,231.76.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Tether Global Investments Fund acquired 56,590 shares of Gold.com stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.57 per share, with a total value of $2,295,856.30.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Tether Global Investments Fund acquired 530,338 shares of Gold.com stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $23,600,041.00.

Get Gold.com alerts: Sign Up

Gold.com Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.77. The stock had a trading volume of 369,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,021. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Gold.com Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Gold.com had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 0.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gold.com Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold.com Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Gold.com's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Gold.com declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GOLD. Roth Mkm set a $52.00 target price on Gold.com in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Gold.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Northland Securities upgraded Gold.com from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Gold.com from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Gold.com in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $56.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOLD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold.com Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gold.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gold.com wasn't on the list.

While Gold.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here