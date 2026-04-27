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Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Golden Entertainment logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Shares experienced an unusually strong volume spike—700,177 shares traded (up 182% from the prior session), with the stock last around $28.35.
  • Wall Street's consensus is a Hold with a $32.75 target, and the company missed estimates in the latest quarter (EPS -$0.01 vs $0.11 expected; revenue $155.6M vs $166.6M forecast), producing a negative net margin.
  • Golden declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 (annualized $1.00) for a 3.5% yield
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 700,177 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 182% from the previous session's volume of 247,956 shares.The stock last traded at $28.3550 and had previously closed at $28.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on GDEN shares. Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment Trading Up 0.2%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $155.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.61 million. Golden Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Golden Entertainment's payout ratio is -400.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 22.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,913 shares of the company's stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,299 shares of the company's stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 58,679 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 127,418 shares of the company's stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 78,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company's stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc is a diversified gaming and hospitality company that operates in the casino, tavern-casino and slot route markets. The company's core activities encompass the ownership and management of full-service resort casinos, a portfolio of branded neighborhood tavern-casinos and a large slot distribution network. Headquartered in Summerlin, Nevada, Golden Entertainment serves leisure and local gaming customers across multiple Western U.S. markets.

In its casino and tavern-casino segment, Golden Entertainment owns and operates properties such as Bronco Billy's Casino & Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado, along with a collection of PT's branded venues throughout Southern Nevada.

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