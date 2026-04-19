Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Downgraded to "Sell" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Capital One Financial set a $15.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.50.

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Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 2.6%

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.40.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 38.57%.The company had revenue of $110.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13,588.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company's stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC NASDAQ: GBDC is a publicly traded business development company specializing in providing debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. Externally managed by Golub Capital LLC, the firm focuses on building a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, unitranche facilities and second-lien debt instruments designed to support growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations. As a closed-end investment vehicle, GBDC offers investors direct exposure to private credit strategies within a regulated structure.

The company's core business activities center on originating and managing bespoke financing arrangements for U.S.

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